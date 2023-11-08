PRIME MINISTER & PUBLIC UTILITIES MINISTER DENY BREACHED DATA IS THAT OF DR KEITH ROWLEY…

Political Leader of the ruling People’s National Movement Dr. Keith Rowley

The Public Utilities Minister says, there is no evidence that Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley’s data has been compromised.

Minister Marvin Gonzales responded to a question posed by opposition Senator Jerlean John yesterday.

Minister Gonzales said, TSTT is still in the process of evaluating all aspects of the cyber attack.

Senator John said, it appeared the Minister was the last to know about what is going on at TSTT.

The Prime Minister calls on the Trinidad and Tobago telecommunications services, to treat the data breach as a national security threat.

This as he clarifies information in the public domain relative to his own data.

In a post on his Facebook page Dr. Rowley says, he can confirm that the information used by the Trinidad guardian to publish its story was not his data, but the ID and DP profile for another family member.

He also says, the latest additional information that is circulating from a stolen spreadsheet is not his bank details.

The Prime Minister says, it appears to be his TT government telephone bill account, which is somewhere on TSTT’s system.

He says, that piece of data has information which is accurate but not secret.

However Dr Rowley says, this data or any other for that matter, falling into the hands of criminals, is deeply disturbing and this occurrence should be treated with the greatest competence and utmost sincerity by the company.

He says, TSTT is also expected to treat this matter as a national security threat and ensure that the public trust is restored, preserved, and handled with absolute professionalism.

