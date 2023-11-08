I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

ONLY 300 WORKING VEHICLES IN POLICE SERVICE SAYS NATIONAL SECURITY MINISTER…

Posted on November 8, 2023 by admin

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is said, to have 300 working vehicles.

This was revealed by the Minister of National Security Fitzgenerald Hinds in response to questions, on the subject by independent Senator Dr Paul Richards yesterday.

Senator Richards quizzed the Minister on complaints from the public. 

Pressed further, Minister hinds disclosed that his government is working to maintain assets.

Both men were speaking in the upper house yesterday. 

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *