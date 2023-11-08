ONLY 300 WORKING VEHICLES IN POLICE SERVICE SAYS NATIONAL SECURITY MINISTER…

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is said, to have 300 working vehicles.
This was revealed by the Minister of National Security Fitzgenerald Hinds in response to questions, on the subject by independent Senator Dr Paul Richards yesterday.
Senator Richards quizzed the Minister on complaints from the public.
Pressed further, Minister hinds disclosed that his government is working to maintain assets.
Both men were speaking in the upper house yesterday.
