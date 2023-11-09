PERMANENT SECRETARY IN EDUCATION MINISTRY TRANSFERRED….

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education who angered the Prime Minister by saying it, would not have been possible to pay teachers before may next year, is being transferred.

According to the Express Newspaper P.S. Kurt Meyer, has proceeded on vacation and will be reassigned when he returns.

The story says, where Mr. Meyer is being reassigned to, have not been released.

On October 26th Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley said, he was disturbed to know that a public officer indicated to the Education Minister, the promised back pay to teachers might not be possible.

The words of caution to the PS were met with resistance from President of the Public Services Association.

Leroy Baptiste said, the PSA would not allow it.

Mr. Baptiste also said, it would do well for politicians to respect public officers.

The Express says, according to a provision in the law the transfer is done by the PS in the office of the Prime Minister, who is also the head of the public service.

It says, the head of the public service can only transfer a Permanent Secretary, on the instructions of the Prime Minister.

The paper says, a PS is appointed, disciplined or removed by the Public Service Commission and the prime minister can transfer a Permanent Secretary under section 121 6 a of the constitution.