GANG RELATED KILLING IN ST. ANNS…

Darryl Boucard’s killing may have been gang related.

Mr. Boucard was shot and killed at his St. Anns home, on Tuesday evening.

It is reported Mr. Boucard was in the yard of his home at Symond Valley Road, when two men got out of a white Nissan X-trail and opened fire.

Mr. Boucard tried to run but fell before a staircase and died.

Relatives called the police.

A search for the vehicle used to carry the killers was futile.

Yesterday, at the forensic science center relatives said, he was not perfect and police have to do more to curb the number of murders in the country.

Mr. Boucard was the father of two.