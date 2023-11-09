NATIONAL CARNIVAL COMMISSION PRESSED BY JSC OVER EFFORTS TO PATENT ELEMENTS OF THE FESTIVAL…

NCC head Winston ‘Gypsy’ Peters

The National Carnival Commission assures, it is taking steps to patent certain aspects of carnival.

However the executive of NCC cautions that not everything in Trinidad and Tobago carnival originated in this country.

Chairman of the NCC Winston Gypsy Peters, told a public administration and appropriations committee yesterday, that carnival is being marketed but he failed to satisfy commissioners on the protection aspect.

Chair of the committee bridged Annisette George attempted to drill down on the issue.

However, Corporate Secretary Gissell Martin explained why patenting is easier said than done.

Mrs. Martin gave this assurance to committee member Dr. Lackram Bodoe.

Chair Annisette-George wanted clarification, on what patents are being pursued at this time.

The public administration and appropriations committee examined the role of the National Carnival Commission’s management, of carnival 2023 activities.