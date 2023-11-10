CARNIVAL HAS OUTGROWN THE STREETS OF PORT OF SPAIN SAYS NCC CHAIRMAN…

Carnival has outgrown the capital city, and there is need for more space.
This is the view of chairman of the National Carnival Commission Winston Gypsy Peters who says, everything is expanding except the Port of Spain route.
He was sitting before public administration & appropriations committee of the parliament on Wednesday.
He said, this is why, in some way the NCC
supports the Soca Drome.
