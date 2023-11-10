I955 FM


CARNIVAL HAS OUTGROWN THE STREETS OF PORT OF SPAIN SAYS NCC CHAIRMAN…

Posted on November 10, 2023 by admin

Carnival has outgrown the capital city, and there is need for more space.

This is the view of chairman of the National Carnival Commission Winston Gypsy Peters who says, everything is expanding except the Port of Spain route.

He was sitting before public administration & appropriations committee of the parliament on Wednesday.

He said, this is why, in some way the NCC supports the Soca Drome.

