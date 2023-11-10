PRIME MINISTER DR. ROWLEY ADDRESSES DIWALI CELEBRATION AT DIPLOMATIC CENTRE…

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley describes Trinidad and Tobago, stands as a model nation to the world.

Addressing a Diwali celebration at the diplomatic Centre in St. Anns on Wednesday evening, Dr. Rowley, while not being specific, lamented that genocide is still taking place in the world today.

The Prime Minister reminded those gathered, that this twin island state had its humble beginnings in unity.

He called on each citizen to preserve the harmony, which exists in this country.