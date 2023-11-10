A former member of the Police Service Commission asserts that a lie detector test is not enough to address public trust, and corruption in the police service.

Pastor Clive Dottin says, many people know how to beat the system.

Pastor Dottin made the declaration during the TV6 morning edition program yesterday, in response to the introduction of legislation, which seeks to establish polygraph testing for some public officials.

But Pastor Dottin said, politicians at times encourage corruption.

Pastor Dottin said, a country’s Prime Minister should have absolutely no role in the selection of a police commissioner.

He made a clarion call for constitutional reform.

