SEVEN POLICE OFFICERS TO APPEAR IN COURT, ALONG WITH HAVING SUPPORT OF THE SECOND DIVISION ASSOCIATION…

Seven police officers charged with misbehaviour in public office are expected to appear in court today.

They are alleged to have accepted a 30 thousand dollar bribe to forgo charges against an Arouca businessman and his wife.

The Police Social and Welfare Association have offered its support to the accused officers.

It is alleged that on November 2nd, the officers went to the home of a couple in Five Rivers, Arouca, to execute a search warrant for firearms, ammunition and narcotics.

It is said, during the search, the officers found a quantity of marijuana, camouflage clothing, and ammunition and arrested both homeowners and took them to the Arouca police station.

It is reported while at the station, the male suspect was approached by one of the officers who solicited the sum of, $30,000 and five pounds of marijuana to forego charges being laid against him and his wife.

Reports say, the suspect was allowed to leave the station with instructions on where the marijuana should be taken and for him to return to the station with the cash.

It is said, he returned to the station with the cash, which he handed over to the officer, and he and his wife were allowed to leave without any charges being laid against them.

A report was subsequently made to the Professional Standards Bureau.

They appeared before justice of the peace Stephen Young on Saturday where they were each granted bail.