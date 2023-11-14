JACK WARNER ORDERED TO PAY 1.5 MILLION DOLLARS TO FORMER UNC FINANCIER…

Politician and Former Vice President of FIFA Jack Warner has to re-pay one point five million dollars to businessman Krishna Lalla.

The order has been handed down by, the London based Privy Council.

Mr. warner also has to pay interest to the united national congress financier.

The money represents a loan Mr. Lalla gave to Mr. Warner back in 2007.

Mr. Warner refused to comment on the development when contacted yesterday.

The judgement was delivered by the law lords yesterday.

Mr. Warner also has to pay Mr. lalla’s legal costs.