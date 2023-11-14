MAN GUN DOWN IN FRONT OF BELMONT POLICE STATION…

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood Christopher

Desperate and brazen is how police Commissioner Erla Harewood Christopehr describes the killing of Keston “bumbles” Monroe.

He was shot dead minutes after he was released from the Belmont Police station yesterday.

In a message on the killing this morning Commissioner Harewood Christopher said, why he was released.

She said the motive may have been gang related.

Mr. Monroe was from East Dry River in Port of Spain.