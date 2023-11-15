A 15 YEAR OLD STUDENT IS ONE OF TWO PERSONS MURDERED IN AROUCA…

A shooting in Arouca claims the lives of two teenagers.

According to police reports gunshots were heard in the vicinity of Skylark Crescent and Emerald Circular Bon Air Gardens, at around 10 o’clock last night.

When officers arrived on the scene and found the body of 15-year-old Anim Persad.

Police confirm that Anim was on the ground near a parlour.

He was a student of the Diego Martin Secondary School.

Officers also discovered 18-year-old Olun Jones lying on the roadway.

Reports say, Mr. Jones was still alive and was rushed to the Arima hospital.

However he succumbed to his wounds at around 10: 30 pm.

Crime scene investigators reportedly removed 57 spent shells from the scene of the crime; a motive is yet to be established for the murders.

504 people have now been murdered so far this year.