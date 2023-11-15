TSTT GETS A NEW ACTING CEO..HE IS KENT WESTERN..LISA AGARD IS GONE AFTER CYBER ATTACK…

The Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago has parted ways with Lisa Agard.

She is no longer the Chief Executive Officer.

A statement from TSTT says Mrs. Agard departed the position with immediate effect.

TSTT says, Kent Western is the new acting CEO.

Mrs. Agard has been under fire from several quarters including the communication workers union, for her handling of a recent cyber attack on the company.

Mrs. Agard has been accused of withholding information regarding the attack.

TSTT only admitted to the breach after hackers revealed that in fact they infiltrated the company, and stole personal data from customers.

Mrs. Agard only last week admitted that was indeed so and apologized.

In a media release yesterday TSTT’s board of directors announced the appointment of Mr. Western to the post of Acting Chief Executive Officer following the departure of Ms. Agard.

TSTT said, Mr. Western’s appointment would take effect immediately.

General Secretary of the Communication Workers Union, Clyde Elder says, there are others at the company should go as well.

The TSTT release noted that Mr. Western is the holder of an MBA in Innovation and Entrepreneurship from Anglia Ruskin university, an MBA in telecommunications from the Telecoms Academy in the United Kingdom, and a Postgraduate certificate in General Management.