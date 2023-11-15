FORMER MAYOR MR. LEE SING, BELIEVES HE IS BEING SINGLED OUT FOR SEARCHES WHEN TRAVELING ABROAD…

Chairman of the Port of Spain Peoples Movement, Louis Lee Sing

Former Port of Spain Mayor Louis Lee Sing believes he is being singled out for searches at the Piarco International Airport.

He says, he has been pulled aside and searched at least four times while heading to different destinations including the U.S and London.

Mr. Lee Sing finds the situation suspicious, and he has questioned Caribbean Airlines on the matter.

However he says, he was told they were just random searches. Mr. Lee Sing is not convinced.

The businessman says he does not trust the current administration and says, he has since made contact with U.S Homeland Security on the issue seeking an explanation.

Mr. Lee Sing was speaking on the morning show on i95.5fm yesterday.