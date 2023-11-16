POLICE COMMISSIONER CALLS FOR PARENTS TO DO BETTER WHEN RAISING THEIR CHILDREN…

Police Commissioner Erla Christopher

In the midst of violent incidents in the country, the Police Commissioner calls on parents to do more to keep their children on the straight and narrow.

Commissioner Erla Harewood Christopher yesterday said, too often parents and guardians are absent leaving room for criminal conduct.

She said, there is then the demand for the police to fix the problems.

According to Mrs. Harewood Christopher that expectation is unreasonable.

Commissioner Harewood Christopher said, the police cant do it all, they need help from the home.

The Commissioner was addressing the official start of the National Parenting Programme, for 2023.

Up to 505 people, many of them youth have been murdered in Trinidad and Tobago so far this year.

Also Minister of Social Development Donna Cox is convinced, there is a parenting crisis in the country.

Minister Cox said, the program being offered by her Ministry has benefited hundreds of parents.

The Minister said, the program also focuses on men and what they need to become better fathers.