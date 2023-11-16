A PARLIAMENTRY COMMITTEE CALLS FOR SHORTER WAIT TIME FOR SERVICE AT PUBLIC HOSPITALS.

Heads of Regional Health Authorities are grilled on why patients are made to wait long hours for service at public hospitals.

The question was posed by Vandana Mohit at a sitting yesterday of the Parliamentary Committee on social services.

Before an answer was given, Chairman of the committee Dr. Paul Richards followed up and related his experience in taking a relative to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

Chief Executive officer for the North West Regional Health Authority Davlin Thomas responded.

Mr. Thomas further explained that some patients are now even being care at home.

Mr. Thomas also noted the RHA’s have even gone to churches to distribute and fill prescriptions, in a bid to reduce the number of people coming to the hospitals.