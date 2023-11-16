HEART DISEASE CLAIMS MORE LIVES IN T&T, ACCORDING TO STATISTICS…

Heart disease claims more lives than any other health condition in Trinidad and Tobago.

The statistics were revealed yesterday, during a Parliamentary Committee on Social Services and Public Administration, chaired by Senator Paul Richards.

The committee conducted an inquiry into the country’s response to the prevalence of non-communicable diseases, with specific focus on diabetes, cardiological diseases and cancer.

Dr. Richards listed breast cancer, as the second leading cause of death, locally.

However as Dr. Richards revealed the number of hypertensive cases, he asked why this NCD is so rife in the country.

Director of NCD’s at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Maria Clapperton responded.

Dr. Clapperton said, given this scenario, the Ministry has embarked on several educational strategies, to assist persons on how to manage their health.