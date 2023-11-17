PRIME MINISTER AND DELEGATION MEET WITH CROWN PRINCE ON DAY ONE OF CARICOM SAUDI ARABIA SUMMIT…

A meeting is held between Prime Minister Keith Rowley, other regional leaders, and Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia.

The meeting yesterday was at the Inaugural

Caricom-Saudi Arabia summit in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

A release from the office of the Prime Minister says, Saudi Minister of state for Foreign Affairs, Adel Al-Jubeir met with Caricom heads at the forty-third regular meeting of the conference of Heads of Government in July, 2022 and proposed initiatives to deepen ties between the region and the Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia.

This engagement is a result of those efforts.

The high-level meeting builds on the strategic alliance between the Caribbean nations and Saudi Arabia, and signals a commitment by all parties to the continued development of an enduring relationship.

The release sent yesterday, Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih, hosted leaders to an investment roundtable meeting for discussions with leading Saudi private sector entities.

Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr. Amery Browne and Minister of Energy and Energy Industries and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Stuart Young accompanied the Prime Minister to yesterday’s meetings.

