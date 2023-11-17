Trade Minister Paula Gopee Scoon

The Used Car Dealers Association is appealing to Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, to extend the date for import licenses by two weeks.

On Wednesday the Minister said, the licenses become null and void on December 31st.

According to a release, the licenses will not be revalidated for vehicles imported after December 31st.

Yesterday, President of the association Visham Babwah said, importers have no power over when vehicles arrive at the port.

He said, global shipping lines are finding it difficult to stick to schedules because of the volume of cargo.

He is appealing for leniency

The Ministry of Trade says, current import licenses cannot be used for pre-owned right hand drive vehicles.

These include Sedans, Station Wagons and Sports Utility vehicles.

