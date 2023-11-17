HERITAGE INVESTIGATES OIL LEAK IN FYZABAD…

Heritage Petroleum Company Limited responds to a leak in the Massahood area.

Heritage says, on Wednesday it observed a minor leak on a section of the 16” pipeline in the Massahood area.

Heritage says, it notified the relevant authorities, isolated the line, and immediately dispatched a team to repair and clean up the mixture of oil and water.

The company says, the pipeline has been repaired and clean up operations are in progress.

A release says, the Heritage team remains onsite and will continue to manage the response until the clean up is complete.