FOUR KILLED IN RECENT DAYS…THE LATEST A MURDER OUTSIDE MOVIE TOWN…

Investigations into the killings of four men are ongoing.

In a weekend of continuing gun violence the dead are identified as Bobby Lutchman aka Dondie, Christian Sansavior, Jason Alexander and Henry Jobe.

The latest deadly incident is reported to have occurred near Movie Towne in the west last evening.

The ID of the male victim has not been released.

At around 1:50am yesterday, Mr. Lutchman was found shot to death in a vehicle at John Street Enterprise Chaguanas.

Mr. Sansavior was shot by three men at Duncan Street East Port of Spain

In that incident five people were wounded and had to be taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital.

The wounded are identified as Shane Duncan, Matthias Kinsale, Anton Ollivierrie, Englebert Roberts and Jaheim Browne all of Port of Spain.

The victims were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where Mr. Sansavior, died while being treated.

Henry Jobe was found dead in a house at Benny Road in Valencia.

Jason Alexander was gunned down last Friday, off St. Paul Street in Port of Spain.