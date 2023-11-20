MEN ENCOURAGED TO SHARE WHAT AFFECTS THEM BY A REP OF THE GENDER MINISTRY…

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds says, males have lost their place and have become invisible in the development of Trinidad and Tobago.

He made the observation yesterday, as the world commemorated International Men’s Day.

He was speaking on the eye on dependency program on I95.5 fm.

Minister hinds said, there is a role for men to play in the building of the society.

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Gender and Child Affairs Adrian Alexander encouraged men, to open up about what is affecting them.

He said, there are organizations that can provide safe spaces for men to share.

A warning from activist and host of Eye on Dependency Garth St Clair, of the effects of men not dealing with their emotions.

He says, the world can be tough and men sometimes become emasculated by the circumstances they face.

Co-host Natasha Nunez, suggested that men can do more than provide financial support.

International men’s day (IMD) is a global awareness day for many issues that men face, including parental alienation, abuse, homelessness, suicide, and violence, celebrated annually on November 19.