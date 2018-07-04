I955 FM


Shotgun found under galvanize sheet in Moruga

July 4, 2018

Unknown-40Police discover an illegal firearm in Moruga.

 

Police say a shotgun was found hidden under a galvanize sheet in the L’anse Mitan area.

 

The officers were conducting an anti-crime exercise at the time.

 

However no one was arrested in connection with the find.

 

The officers are attached to the Moruga Police Station.

 

 

