Male student tops SEA examination this year

A male student from the Gandhi Memorial Vedic School in Aranguez tops this year’s Secondary Entrance Assessment examination.

He is Saiesh Rampersad.

His classmate, Jada Ramnath, placed second.

Saiesh got one hundred percent in all the subjects he wrote.

Education Minister, Anthony Garcia made the announcement at the school this morning.

Over 19 thousand students who wrote the exam across trinidad and tobago are now receiving their results