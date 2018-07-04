Pensioner to appear in court for fraud

A pensioner is to appear in court for selling land under false pretense.

Fraud Squad officers arrested the 65-year-old Princess Town resident last Friday.

According to reports the incident occurred on December 10th, 2012.

It is alleged the accused sold the land to the victim for $120,000.

However, the victim later found out the man had already sold the land to someone else.

A police report was made and he was subsequently arrested.

The man was expected to appear before a San Fernando Magistrate to answer to the charge yesterday.