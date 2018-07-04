I955 FM


Pensioner to appear in court for fraud

Posted on July 4, 2018 by newscenter5

59c9698845d2a027e83d616fA pensioner is to appear in court for selling land under false pretense.

 

Fraud Squad officers arrested the 65-year-old Princess Town resident last Friday.

 

According to reports the incident occurred on December 10th, 2012.

 

It is alleged the accused sold the land to the victim for $120,000.

 

However, the victim later found out the man had already sold the land to someone else.

 

A police report was made and he was subsequently arrested.

 

The man was expected to appear before a San Fernando Magistrate to answer to the charge yesterday.

