SEA results out today

19,139 students who wrote the Secondary Entrance Assessment exam will receive their results today.

Principals are expected to collect the results at their respective education district offices this morning.

Minister of Education Anthony Garcia and the Minister of State in the Ministry Lovell Francis will be visiting the schools of the top three performing students.

Mr. Garcia has said a boy topped the examination this year.

Last Friday in the House of Representatives, Minister Garcia announced that all SEA students were successfully placed in response to former Minister of Education Tim Gopeesingh inquiry surrounding the outstanding payments owed to private schools.

The Minister reiterated there were no problems between the Ministry and the Trinidad and Tobago Association of Private Secondary Schools.

Registration at secondary schools is set to begin from Thursday 5th July.