Anti Terrorism Amendment Bill is passed but with promises of amendments to be made

The Anti Terrorism Amendment Bill is passed in the Lower House but not without promises of amendments to be made.

The Bill required a three-fifths majority but got unanimous support from all members present following amendments demanded by the Opposition.

Despite Opposition’s objections to the Bill, the House voted unanimously following debate on two amendments and some new clauses.

Mrs. Persad-Bissessar earlier expressed support for the Bill but said this could not be done without amendments.

Before the vote yesterday House Speaker, Bridgid Annissette George warned against a possible abuse of process as both sides sought to assure that what was being put forward was what was agreed to.

The Speaker intervened reminding the house of the work done on the Bill before the Joint Select Committee.

Speaker Anisette George said she was guarding against possible abuse.

Attorney General Faris Al Rawi noted that it was important that the Bill was urgently passed, as the country faces sanctions by 190 countries.

But yesterday, head of the Islamic Front, Umar Abdullah insisted the Anti-Terrorism Amendment Bill targets the Muslim community.

He said while some Muslims may engage in criminal activity, the majority must not be punished for the sins of a few.

Speaking with Newscentre 5 yesterday, Mr. Abdullah said he does not believe terrorism is an issue in this country.