Anti Terrorism Amendment Bill is passed but with promises of amendments to be made

The Anti Terrorism Amendment Bill is passed in the Lower House but not without promises of amendments to be made.
The Bill required a three-fifths majority but got unanimous support from all members present following amendments demanded by the Opposition.
Despite Opposition’s objections to the Bill, the House voted unanimously following debate on two amendments and some new clauses.
Mrs. Persad-Bissessar earlier expressed support for the Bill but said this could not be done without amendments.
Before the vote yesterday House Speaker, Bridgid Annissette George warned against a possible abuse of process as both sides sought to assure that what was being put forward was what was agreed to.
The Speaker intervened reminding the house of the work done on the Bill before the Joint Select Committee.
Speaker Anisette George said she was guarding against possible abuse.
Attorney General Faris Al Rawi noted that it was important that the Bill was urgently passed, as the country faces sanctions by 190 countries.
But yesterday, head of the Islamic Front, Umar Abdullah insisted the Anti-Terrorism Amendment Bill targets the Muslim community.
He said while some Muslims may engage in criminal activity, the majority must not be punished for the sins of a few.
Speaking with Newscentre 5 yesterday, Mr. Abdullah said he does not believe terrorism is an issue in this country.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.