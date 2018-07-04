I955 FM


Body found at Republic Bank branch in Tobago

Posted on July 4, 2018 by newscenter5

577c3b019ba9f.imageReports of a body being found in Tobago.

 

Newscentre 5 understands the male corpse was found in drain near the roadway by the Auchenskeoch Auken Skewer Branch of Republic Bank.

 

It was found at around 7:00 a.m.

 

Tobago correspondent Cassandra Thompson Forbes says officers are on the scene at this time.

