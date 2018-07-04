I955 FM


Early morning blaze in Point Fortin

Posted on July 4, 2018 by newscenter5

flames-smallAn early morning blaze in Point Fortin leaves 10 people homeless.

 

Newscentre 5 understands the blaze occured at Carlo Road, Point Fortin at around 3 am.

 

Residents say smoke was seen emanating from the upstairs of the 2 storey house.

 

Fire officers from the Point Fortin Fire Station responded.

 

Officers managed to contain the blaze but the house was destroyed.

 

Newscentre 5 understands 10 people lived at the house.

 

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

 

Fire officers are on the scene at this time.

