An early morning blaze in Point Fortin leaves 10 people homeless.

Newscentre 5 understands the blaze occured at Carlo Road, Point Fortin at around 3 am.

Residents say smoke was seen emanating from the upstairs of the 2 storey house.

Fire officers from the Point Fortin Fire Station responded.

Officers managed to contain the blaze but the house was destroyed.

Newscentre 5 understands 10 people lived at the house.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

Fire officers are on the scene at this time.