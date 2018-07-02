I955 FM


Head of National Solidarity Assembly party slams both government and Opposition

Posted on July 2, 2018 by newscenter5

Nirvan MaharajThe Head of the National Solidarity Assembly party slams both government and the Opposition for failing to seek the best interest of citizens.

 

Nirvan Maharaj took both sides of the political divide to task during a public meeting of his National Solidarity Assembly party, in Sangre Grande on Saturday night.

 

Mr. Maharaj said people are brainwashed and yet they continue to vote the Peoples National Movement or the United National Congress.

 

His first target was Finance Minister Colm Imbert.

 

Mr. maharaj also described the opposition as weak and incapable.

 

Mr. Maharaj also reminded politicians that they are here to serve the people and not themselves.

 

Mr. Maharaj said change is needed.

