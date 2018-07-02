National Security Minister admits to major issues at the Immigration Detention Centre

Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon admits to major issues affecting the smooth running of the Immigration Detention Centre in Aripo.

In a release on the weekend in response to two separate incidents involving detainees at the facility last week, Minister Dillon said the IDC has encountered challenges in repatriating detainees.

He said many continue to refuse to provide accurate identification and this raises legal challenges against their repatriation.

In addition Minister Dillon noted that some countries are not always willing to land deportees in transition, and this too creates difficulties in sourcing cost-effective landing routes, which allows for their eventual return home.

However, the National Security Minister assured that the situation at the IDC is under control and the Ministry is working assiduously to repatriate detainees, as well as improve conditions at the facility.

Minister Dillon further said over the past few months, the Ministry spent more than $1 million on refurbishment, upgrade and outfitting of the facility and he was also working closely with foreign missions and embassies in order to secure the true identity of the detainees in an effort to repatriate them in the shortest possible time.