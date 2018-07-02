A 37-year-old male arrested for gun and ammunition in his possession

A 37-year-old man of La Seiva Road, Sangre Grande, is arrested after officers discovered one Smith and Wesson pistol and seven rounds of 9mm ammunition in his possession.

According to the TTPS the find was made when officers executed a search warrant at his home on Saturday.

And yet another man, this time a 20-year-old from Morvant is to face charges in connection with illegal arms and ammunition.

Police say acting on information received they went to the corner of Red Hill Extension and John Street on Saturday where they found the man and searched him.

While frisking him officers allegedly discovered one Sig Sauer pistol on his person.

He is expected to be charged and brought before the court this week.