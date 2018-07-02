I955 FM


48-year-old woman arrested after police allegedly found ammunition at her home

Posted on July 2, 2018

arrested-2A 48-year-old woman is arrested after a quantity of ammunition is allegedly found at her Pleasantville home.

 

According to police reports members of the Southern Division Task Force executed a search warrant at the woman’s Blitz Village residence over the weekend.

 

During the operation officers reportedly discovered the ammunition.

 

However the description and the quantity are yet to be disclosed.

 

She was arrested and is now said to be assisting police with investigations.

