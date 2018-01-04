Shooting incident near Tunapuna Market

A shooting incident near the Tunapuna Market leaves three men hospitalised.
Reports say at around 6 o’clock last evening, a man walked up to the three men standing along the Eastern Main Road near the Tunapuna Market and opened fire.
Three men who have not yet been identified were shot.
One of the victims was shot in the hand, the other in his leg while the third man was shot in the mouth.
Passers-by contacted the Tunapuna Police who took the victims to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where they remain warded.
