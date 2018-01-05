Chutney Soca Monarch back on

The Chutney Soca Monarch competition is back on for Carnival 2018.
Yesterday founder and organizer of the competition, George Singh said the event was cancelled due to a lack of sponsorship.
Mr. Singh said the National Lotteries Control Board through the Finance Ministry pulled back on all financing for the show.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert yesterday said the figures were wrong and the competition will be getting one million dollars.
Speaking on TV6’s Morning Edition programme earlier Mr. Singh said the show is back on.
He said this new decision was made based on a statement made by the Finance Minister.
Yesterday Minister Imbert said he was confused as to where the information that the NLCB had cut funding came from.
This morning Mr. Singh said the event plays a significant role in Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival.
Mr. Singh said he and his team are grateful for the development.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.