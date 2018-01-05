Government blames Opposition for state of crime

Government blames the Opposition for the current state of crime.
National Security Minister, Edmund Dillon says the Opposition’s failure to support the Anti-Gang Legislation last year put a damper of the fight against crime.
He says the Opposition is not willing to support initiatives or legislation aimed at reducing crime in this country.
He believes if the Bill was passed there would have been progress in dealing with gangs and criminal activities.
Minister Dillon also says through the Crime Prevention Program, several initiatives aimed at reducing crime have been implemented.
Speaking on the Morning Edition on TV6 earlier Minister Dillon said he is hopeful the program will yield results.
The murder toll for the year 2018 now stands at 15.
