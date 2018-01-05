Trading activity for first tier market

Trading activity on the first tier market has registered a volume of 304,114 shares crossing the floor of the exchange valued at $4.3 million.

Sagicor Financial Corporation was the volume leader with 129,480 shares changing hands for a value of $1.1 million followed by JMMB group with a volume of 62,249 shares being traded for $102,179.85.

T.T.N.G.L contributed 27,060 shares with a value of $705,870.41, while N.C.B Financial Group added 21,000 shares valued at $137,950.00.

Massy Holdings registered the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.14 to end the day at $48.16.