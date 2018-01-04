I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Unidentified Body of man in an advanced state of decomposition found down precipice

Posted on January 4, 2018 by newscenter5

Unknown-12The body of a man wrapped in a sheet is discovered down a precipice in east Trinidad.

 The man is yet to be identified.

 Police say following an anonymous call at around 4 p.m yesterday, they visited the scene.

 Tunapuna CID and Homicide Bureau officers found the body wrapped in a sheet.

 Police say the body was in an advanced state of decomposition.

 Police are calling on members of the public to assist in identifying the man.

 Investigations are continuing.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *