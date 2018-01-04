Unidentified Body of man in an advanced state of decomposition found down precipice

The body of a man wrapped in a sheet is discovered down a precipice in east Trinidad.

The man is yet to be identified.

Police say following an anonymous call at around 4 p.m yesterday, they visited the scene.

Tunapuna CID and Homicide Bureau officers found the body wrapped in a sheet.

Police say the body was in an advanced state of decomposition.

Police are calling on members of the public to assist in identifying the man.

Investigations are continuing.