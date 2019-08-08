Shooting incident in northwest Trinidad leaves 2 men dead and another injured

Two men are dead and another injured in a shooting incident in northwest Trinidad.
The victims have identified been as Kendall Morisson and Kaylan Saunders.
Reports say residents in a vehicle parked along Pipiol Road at around 1:30 yesterday afternoon found both deceased.
The third victim was found a few meters away wounded in a resident’s yard.
Police were called to the scene.
One resident reportedly told officers the men went to the area to do a favour for an elderly woman, just before the shooting occurred.
Police are yet to establish a motive for the homicides.
