Shooting incident in northwest Trinidad leaves 2 men dead and another injured

Posted on August 8, 2019 by newscenter5

I426oNxecWTwo men are dead and another injured in a shooting incident in northwest Trinidad.

 

The victims have identified been as Kendall Morisson and Kaylan Saunders.

 

Reports say residents in a vehicle parked along Pipiol Road at around 1:30 yesterday afternoon found both deceased.

 

The third vic­tim was found a few meters away wounded in a res­i­dent’s yard.

 

Police were called to the scene.

 

One resident reportedly told officers the men went to the area to do a favour for an el­der­ly woman, just be­fore the shooting occurred.

 

Po­lice are yet to establish a motive for the homicides.

