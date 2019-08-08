I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

2 people dead after explosion at naval test facility in Russia

Posted on August 8, 2019 by newscenter5

Explosion-At-Russian-Military-Base-Kills-TwoTwo people have been killed in an explosion at a naval test facility in northern Russia.

 

Both were civilian specialists, the country’s defence ministry said in a statement.

 

Six other people – a mix of military and civilian personnel – were injured. The facility was not named.

 

Officials said the blast happened during testing of a rocket engine, an official said. But the explosion did not release harmful materials or radiation.

This entry was posted in International News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *