Body of woman discovered at her Blanchisseuse home & corpse thrown out of vehicle in Aranguez

Posted on August 7, 2019 by newscenter5

body+found146The body of a woman is discovered in her Blanchisseuse home.

 

Police say her corpse was found yesterday afternoon.

 

Her husband upon returning from work made the discovery.

 

Newscenter 5 understands the body bore no gunshot wound and no marks of violence.

 

Police say the woman often suffered from asthma attacks.

 

An autopsy is to be conducted on the body today.

 

Meanwhile a corpse is thrown out of a vehicle in Aranguez.

 

Police say the deceased is yet to be identified.

 

But it is believed the victim was already dead at the time.

