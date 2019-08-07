Landfill workers accuse government of disrespect

Landfill workers accuse the government of disrespect.

President of the Sanitation Workers Union, Robert Benicia says after weeks of protest and pleading for the plight of the dump workers to be acknowledged, nothing has happened.

He says if the management and the government continue to turn a blind eye, there will be repercussions.

Mr. Benicia says workers are afraid for their jobs.

He tells Newscenter 5 workers are risking their lives daily and $4000 a month is far from satisfactory.