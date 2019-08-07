I955 FM


Landfill workers accuse government of disrespect

Posted on August 7, 2019 by newscenter5

dump-deathLandfill workers accuse the government of disrespect.

 

President of the Sanitation Workers Union, Robert Benicia says after weeks of protest and pleading for the plight of the dump workers to be acknowledged, nothing has happened.

 

He says if the management and the government continue to turn a blind eye, there will be repercussions.

 

Mr. Benicia says workers are afraid for their jobs.

 

He tells Newscenter 5 workers are risking their lives daily and $4000 a month is far from satisfactory.

