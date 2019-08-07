I955 FM


MSJ expressing concern over “economic crime”

Posted on August 7, 2019 by newscenter5

David-AbdullahThe Movement for Social Justice is expressing concern over what is described as an economic crime.

 

Political Leader of the party David Abdullah says too many people are jobless following the closure of Petrotrin.

 

He says it is an indictment on the ruling administration.

 

Mr. Adbullah says he has several proposals for the Energy Sector and local government reform.

 

The MSJ will be holding a public meeting later today.

