House fire class the life of Claxton Bay resident

A house fire claims the life of a Claxton Bay resident.

Dead is Stephen Dwarika.

Reports say the fire broke out in the family’s house at Soledad Road at about 2.30 am on Sunday.

Officers from the Savonette Fire Station responded and put out the blaze, which started in Mr. Dwarika’s bedroom.

Police say his father Deoraj broke down the door and pulled an unconscious Mr. Dwarika to safety.

However the 31-year-old man passed away at about 9.30 am yesterday at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee via his Facebook page offered his condolences to Mr. Dwarika’s loved ones.