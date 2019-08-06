I955 FM


British Airways flight evacuated after smoke filled cabin before landing

Posted on August 6, 2019

skynews-valencia-smoke-british-airways_4737322A British Airways flight is evacuated after smoke filled the cabin shortly before landing.

 

The airline confirmed an “incident” on Flight BA422, which departed London Heathrow at 3:10 pm yesterday and landed in Valencia.

 

Passengers had to slide down emergency chutes to the runway, with one describing the “terrifying” experience as “like a horror film”.

 

B.A. has apologised to the 175 passengers on board the aircraft, an Airbus A321.

 

A statement from the airline said the flight had “experienced a technical issue” as it approached Valencia.

 

Three passengers were taken to hospital and have since been discharged.

