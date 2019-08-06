OWTU believes Unilever employees are facing retrenchment

The Oilfield Workers Trade Union believes 300 Unilever employees are facing retrenchment.

OWTU’s Unilever branch president, Neil Mc Eckney says the company engaged the union in consultations recently and has taken the decision to restructure.

This, the union rep says will result in the retrenchment of hundreds.

Mr. Mc Eckney made the revelation during the “Take a Stand for Trinidad and Tobago” program on i95.5fm yesterday.

Mr. Mc Eckney also accused the company of targeting unionised employees.

The union said it intends to ensure members are protected and warned that any attempt by the company to do otherwise will be met with strong opposition.