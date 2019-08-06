ODPM says it has been alerted to number of landslips and fallen trees

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management says it has been alerted to a number of landslips and fallen trees nation wide.

Operations Manager, Captain Neville Wint says the unit is coordinating with the various first responded agencies.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 this morning Captain Wint said teams are already on the ground.

Captain Wint confirmed that there were initial reports of flooding in certain areas but flood waters have since subsided.