ODPM says it has been alerted to number of landslips and fallen trees

Posted on August 6, 2019 by newscenter5

7T5Obpuf_400x400The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management says it has been alerted to a number of landslips and fallen trees nation wide.

 

Operations Manager, Captain Neville Wint says the unit is coordinating with the various first responded agencies.

 

Speaking with Newscenter 5 this morning Captain Wint said teams are already on the ground.

 

Captain Wint confirmed that there were initial reports of flooding in certain areas but flood waters have since subsided.

