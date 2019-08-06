Police continue investigations into killings of Matthew De Silva and Jesse Jacob

Police are continuing investigations into the killings of Matthew De Silva and Jesse Jacob.

They both were killed in separate incidents.

Mr. De Silva was shot dead around 2 o’clock yesterday morning at Huttonville Drive in St. Anns.

Reports say Mr. De Silva was liming at a friend’s house when an armed assailant entered the house and announced a hold up.

It is said a struggle ensued between Mr. De Silva and the bandit and he was shot.

He was rushed to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

And Jesse Jacob was shot and killed in a drive–by shooting in south Trinidad.

Reports say the incident took place at Friendship Village just after 7:30pm on Sunday.

Police reports say Mr. Jacob was in a parked vehicle with a female companion when two armed assailants who opened fire hitting them about their bodies approached them.

Mr. Jacob died at the scene, while his companion was shot in both legs.

She is now warded in a stable condition.