I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Shooting in central Trinidad leaves 4 men wounded

Posted on March 20, 2019 by newscenter5

There was a shooting in central Trinidad.

 

Four men are wounded.

 

The incident occurred at Goodwill Road in Enterprise, Chaguanas last evening.

 

The names of the victims have not yet been released but police say it took place at around 8pm.

 

Newscenter 5 understands two of the victims were shot in the back and the other two were grazed.

 

No one has yet been detained in connection with the shooting.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *