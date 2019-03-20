I955 FM


Man gunned down in Carapo

Posted on March 20, 2019 by newscenter5

Police-lights-4_13A man is gunned down in Carapo.

 

He is identified only as Marvin aka Jungle.

 

The incident occurred some time last night.

 

Police say the man was standing near a card game when he was attacked.

 

The deceased was reportedly shot multiple times about the body.

 

He died at the scene.

